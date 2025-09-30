Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Robert Hilliard Huntsville Center Commander

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Chris Putman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Colonel Robert A. Hilliard assumed command of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Oct. 2, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9350683
    VIRIN: 250919-A-CP884-5602
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
