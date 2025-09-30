Colonel Robert A. Hilliard assumed command of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Oct. 2, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9350683
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-CP884-5602
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Robert Hilliard Huntsville Center Commander, by Chris Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
