Date Taken: 09.19.2025 Date Posted: 10.01.2025 17:23 Photo ID: 9350683 VIRIN: 250919-A-CP884-5602 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 2.3 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Colonel Robert Hilliard Huntsville Center Commander, by Chris Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.