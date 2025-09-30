SOCNORTH hosts special envoy to OSW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker, left, Special Operations Command North commander, hosts Senior Executive Service Member Patrick McDarby, right, special envoy to the Office of the Secretary of War, during a visit to SOCNORTH headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. Sept. 24, 2025. McDarby visited to discuss a framework for the Drug Enforcement Administration to fully engage with SOCNORTH moving forward. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)