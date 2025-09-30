Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCNORTH hosts special envoy to OSW

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Bridget Donovan 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker, left, Special Operations Command North commander, hosts Senior Executive Service Member Patrick McDarby, right, special envoy to the Office of the Secretary of War, during a visit to SOCNORTH headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. Sept. 24, 2025. McDarby visited to discuss a framework for the Drug Enforcement Administration to fully engage with SOCNORTH moving forward. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9350514
    VIRIN: 250924-A-PJ643-1001
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    SOCNORTH
    special envoy to the Office of the Secretary of War

