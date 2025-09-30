U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker, left, Special Operations Command North commander, hosts Senior Executive Service Member Patrick McDarby, right, special envoy to the Office of the Secretary of War, during a visit to SOCNORTH headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. Sept. 24, 2025. McDarby visited to discuss a framework for the Drug Enforcement Administration to fully engage with SOCNORTH moving forward. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9350514
|VIRIN:
|250924-A-PJ643-1001
|Resolution:
|5455x3637
|Size:
|10.73 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SOCNORTH hosts special envoy to OSW, by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.