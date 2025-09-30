Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Defense System

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense System is an integrated, "layered" architecture that provides multiple opportunities to destroy missiles and their warheads before they can reach their targets. The system's architecture includes Sensors; Command & Control, Battle Management & Communications (C2BMC); and Weapons systems and interceptors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9349829
    VIRIN: 230601-D-D0500-1000
    Resolution: 720x450
    Size: 171.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Defense System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    missile defense agency

