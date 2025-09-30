Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Role-player arrested

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Role-player arrested

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.24.2025

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    TOWER BARRACKS, Germany -- Local national Polizei and military police Soldiers arrest a role-player during U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's installation protection exercise Sept. 24, 2025 near Grafenwoehr, Germany. USAG Bavaria conducted an installation protection exercise the week of Sept. 22 through 26 to gauge the response of garrison personnel when dealing with plausible threats to the life, health and safety of its community members and to the mission of its tenant units. (U.S. Army photo by Paula Edwards, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 04:18
    Photo ID: 9349598
    VIRIN: 250924-O-OE810-6455
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Role-player arrested, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Simulated disasters befall USAG Bavaria; on-, off-post teams unite to face challenges

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armynewswire
    Better in Bavaria
    Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download