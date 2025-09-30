Role-player arrested

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany -- Local national Polizei and military police Soldiers arrest a role-player during U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's installation protection exercise Sept. 24, 2025 near Grafenwoehr, Germany. USAG Bavaria conducted an installation protection exercise the week of Sept. 22 through 26 to gauge the response of garrison personnel when dealing with plausible threats to the life, health and safety of its community members and to the mission of its tenant units. (U.S. Army photo by Paula Edwards, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)