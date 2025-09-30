Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean and Swedish Generals honor Sweden’s Korean War Medical Legacy

    STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLMS LäN, SWEDEN

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Swedish Army Major General Fredrik Ståhlberg (left) of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee participates in a wreath laying ceremony Sept. 11 with Republic of Korea Major General Kang Inkyu, Senior Member of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (right) at the Korean War Monument in Djurgården Park, Stockholm. The event commemorated Sweden’s humanitarian contributions during the Korean War and its post-war reconstruction efforts.

