Korean and Swedish Generals honor Sweden’s Korean War Medical Legacy

Swedish Army Major General Fredrik Ståhlberg (left) of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee participates in a wreath laying ceremony Sept. 11 with Republic of Korea Major General Kang Inkyu, Senior Member of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (right) at the Korean War Monument in Djurgården Park, Stockholm. The event commemorated Sweden’s humanitarian contributions during the Korean War and its post-war reconstruction efforts.