    Team Pope Highlight

    POPE ARMY FIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    This week’s #TeamPopeHighlight is Capt. Suzanna Palmer, 43rd Air Mobility Squadron director of operations. Palmer assists with the overall readiness of the four flights in the squadron and organizes the squadron’s logistics to meet the commander’s intent. She recently was notified of winning the Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leadership Award. She will be presented the award in November at the 2025 Symposium and Technology Expo. The award is presented to those who are likely to become future leaders within Air Mobility Command (AMC). In her spare time, she practices archery and enjoys writing and learning. She likes to learn new languages, instruments and hobbies.

    Reason for Joining: Inspired by veterans’ stories and her father’s service
    Hometown: Cocoa Beach, Florida
    Hobbies: Archery, writing and learning

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 23:32
    Photo ID: 9349431
    VIRIN: 250905-F-MT352-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1759
    Size: 763.56 KB
    Location: POPE ARMY FIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
