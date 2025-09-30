Team Pope Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This week’s #TeamPopeHighlight is Capt. Suzanna Palmer, 43rd Air Mobility Squadron director of operations. Palmer assists with the overall readiness of the four flights in the squadron and organizes the squadron’s logistics to meet the commander’s intent. She recently was notified of winning the Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leadership Award. She will be presented the award in November at the 2025 Symposium and Technology Expo. The award is presented to those who are likely to become future leaders within Air Mobility Command (AMC). In her spare time, she practices archery and enjoys writing and learning. She likes to learn new languages, instruments and hobbies.



Reason for Joining: Inspired by veterans’ stories and her father’s service

Hometown: Cocoa Beach, Florida

Hobbies: Archery, writing and learning