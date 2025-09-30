Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard awards contract to construct new family housing units at Station Portage, Dollar Bay, Michigan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard awards contract to construct new family housing units at Station Portage, Dollar Bay, Michigan

    DOLLAR BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A graphic of an architectural concept showing one of the multiplex structures planned to be constructed at Station Portage in Dollar Bay, Michigan. The Coast Guard awarded a $12.9 million contract Sept. 23 for design and construction of seven housing units to enhance the quality of life for Coast Guard members and families. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9348486
    VIRIN: 250930-G-G0109-1002
    Resolution: 1125x473
    Size: 68.74 KB
    Location: DOLLAR BAY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download