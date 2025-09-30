Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville delivers mail to USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class DeAndre Small, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville installation postal manager, delivers bags of mail to the USS St. Louis. (LCS-19) during the ship’s port visit to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, Sept. 24, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

