NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville delivers mail to USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class DeAndre Small, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville installation postal manager, delivers bags of mail to the USS St. Louis. (LCS-19) during the ship’s port visit to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, Sept. 24, 2025. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9347900
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
