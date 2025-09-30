Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The First 100 Yards

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The First 100 Yards

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Drew Adams 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Trainees assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, participate in the First 100 Yards event during Infantry One Station Unit Training, Sept. 19, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Drew Adams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9347661
    VIRIN: 250919-A-JN425-4997
    Resolution: 4007x3005
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First 100 Yards, by 1LT Drew Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Training
    bct
    OSUT
    First 100 Yards
    Drill Sargent
    infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download