Extending a Welcoming Hand at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Extending a welcoming hand…Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton hosted Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director on a familiarization visit, September 26, 2025.



“I have one agenda item, to hear from you and go over the challenges we face together,” said Brown, noting that touring NMRTC Bremerton, as well as NMRTC Oak Harbor, was integral for his initial visit to the Pacific Northwest.



Brown openly discussed with staff about recruiting, retention, resources, and [operational] readiness.



Along with meeting command leadership, Brown toured the command, with stops at Healthcare Operations, Surgery Suite, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy clinic, and Pharmacy Department. There was also several staff who were personally recognized and acknowledged for their efforts with a challenge coin; Lt. Erica Fallon, Medical Service Corps officer and Physical and Occupational Therapy Department head, Mr. Jeremiah Hickman, Healthcare Operations Department beneficiary coordinator, Ms. Krysta Mysko, Main Pharmacy technician, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheryl Lazaro of NMRTC Bremerton Detachment Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Hospitalman Deshawnalaine Nagla of Surgery Department.



In his role as NMFP commander, Brown leads in providing oversight for NMRTC Bremerton, NMRTC Oak Harbor and eight other NMRTCs on the West Coast and Pacific Rim as far as Guam and Japan that train, man and equip medical forces, as well as deliver healthcare services to active duty, retirees and their dependents. NMFP also oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness and manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.



As the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, Brown leads one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks, overseeing nine hospitals and clinics that provide high-quality health care to the more than 276,000 TRICARE active duty, retirees and dependent beneficiaries. (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)