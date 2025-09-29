USS Santa Fe (SSN 756) Returns Home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250929-N-DO408-1114 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2025) Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) returns to Naval Base Point Loma following a 6-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. Santa Fe is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)