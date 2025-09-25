Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Have tools, will travel: FRCE’s C-130 field team brings the fix to the fleet

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    A C-130 aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153) onboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii prepares to taxi prior to takeoff following service by the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) C-130 Minor Depot Inspection Field Team. The team recently traveled to Hawaii to perform on-site minor depot inspections for two of VMGR-153’s aircraft and completed both ahead of schedule. The on-site inspections and repairs helped the squadron maintain operational readiness by eliminating the need to transport the aircraft to a depot for service and reducing turnaround times for the maintenance events.

