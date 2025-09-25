Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members commemorate Battle of Peleliu with wreath laying ceremony

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kristina Young 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PELELIU, Palau (Sept. 29, 2025) Capt. Mark Stefanik, mission commander, Pacific Partnership 2025, speaks to a crowd of multinational service members during a commemoration ceremony of the Battle of Peleliu at the 1st Marine Division Memorial in Peleliu, Palau, Sept. 29. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kristina Young)

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PacificPartnership25

