Multinational service members commemorate Battle of Peleliu with wreath laying ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PELELIU, Palau (Sept. 29, 2025) Capt. Mark Stefanik, mission commander, Pacific Partnership 2025, speaks to a crowd of multinational service members during a commemoration ceremony of the Battle of Peleliu at the 1st Marine Division Memorial in Peleliu, Palau, Sept. 29. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kristina Young)