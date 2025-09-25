The Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas celebrated with contractors, construction crews, and partners at an event in September marking the achievement of five million hours of work on their project at Camp Blaz without a significant safety incident.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9344554
|VIRIN:
|250925-O-CM160-1368
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Officer in Charge of Construction Celebrates Safety Milestones on Camp Blaz, by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.