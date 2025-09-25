Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Officer in Charge of Construction Celebrates Safety Milestones on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    The Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas celebrated with contractors, construction crews, and partners at an event in September marking the achievement of five million hours of work on their project at Camp Blaz without a significant safety incident.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9344554
    VIRIN: 250925-O-CM160-1368
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Construction, NAVFAC, OICC MCM, Camp Blaz, Safety, Partners

