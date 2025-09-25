Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Safety Milestones with Construction Workers on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    The Executive Officer with the Officer in Charge of Construction addresses a crowd of construction workers in September as they celebrate five million hours of work on their Camp Blaz project without a significant safety incident.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 18:08
    Photo ID: 9344549
    VIRIN: 250926-O-CM160-9192
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Celebrating Safety Milestones with Construction Workers on Camp Blaz, by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OICC MCM
    Safety
    Construction
    Crowd
    Workers

