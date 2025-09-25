Kwajalein Atoll Suicide Awareness Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll community stepped out at sunrise on Saturday September 27th, 2025 for a 6.4 miles Suicide Awareness ruck. The team stopped at various locations along the way to hear personal stories guidance seeing the signs of suicidal thoughts from USAGKA CSM Stanley Jackson, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Don Bradshaw and USAKA/USAGKA Commander Col. Matthew Cannon. The event kicked off from Emon beach pre sunrise as Richard A. Lally, LCMC, the Kwajalein behavioral health specialist, provided some of the tools for helping someone through thoughts of suicide. Photo by Sherman Hogue, U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll Public Affairs Officer.