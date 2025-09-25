Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winn's compassionate care turns a retiree’s emergency into a reassuring experience

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Winn's compassionate care turns a retiree’s emergency into a reassuring experience

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Damien Dunn returned to Winn Army Community Hospital Sept. 16 to thank certified registered nurse anesthesiologist Capt. Joseph Mazzarella and other members of his medical care team for the safe, quality healthcare they delivered when he needed emergency surgery recently.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 9342413
    VIRIN: 250916-O-TY372-3095
    Resolution: 2160x3840
    Size: 878.32 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn's compassionate care turns a retiree’s emergency into a reassuring experience, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winn's compassionate care turns a retiree’s emergency into a reassuring experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    emergency surgery
    Soldier for Life
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Patient Experience
    Healthcare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download