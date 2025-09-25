Winn's compassionate care turns a retiree’s emergency into a reassuring experience

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Damien Dunn returned to Winn Army Community Hospital Sept. 16 to thank certified registered nurse anesthesiologist Capt. Joseph Mazzarella and other members of his medical care team for the safe, quality healthcare they delivered when he needed emergency surgery recently.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9342413
|VIRIN:
|250916-O-TY372-3095
|Resolution:
|2160x3840
|Size:
|878.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
