18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB morning PT

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Newman assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, lifts weights for morning physical training on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 2, 2025. PT is an important part of a Soldiers daily life, not only does it keep you physically fit, but mentally fit as well. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
