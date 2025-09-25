18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB morning PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Newman assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, lifts weights for morning physical training on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 2, 2025. PT is an important part of a Soldiers daily life, not only does it keep you physically fit, but mentally fit as well. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)