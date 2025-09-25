Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB morning PT

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB morning PT

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Newman assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, lifts weights for morning physical training on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 2, 2025. PT is an important part of a Soldiers daily life, not only does it keep you physically fit, but mentally fit as well. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9342333
    VIRIN: 250702-A-UG798-1105
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, HHB morning PT, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Field Artillery Brigade
    XVIII ABC
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download