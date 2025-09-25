Cars travel along Reece Rd. near MacArthur Rd. Sept. 25, 2025, on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The section of Reece Road between Cooper Ave. and MacArthur Rd. was originally scheduled to be closed for six months but reopened after two months as part of the Cooper Ave. widening project. (U.S. Army photo by Abigail Carey)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9342320
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-KH314-4584
|Resolution:
|800x602
|Size:
|71.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reece Road reopens months ahead of schedule, by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reece Road reopens months ahead of schedule
No keywords found.