Reece Road reopens months ahead of schedule

Cars travel along Reece Rd. near MacArthur Rd. Sept. 25, 2025, on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The section of Reece Road between Cooper Ave. and MacArthur Rd. was originally scheduled to be closed for six months but reopened after two months as part of the Cooper Ave. widening project. (U.S. Army photo by Abigail Carey)