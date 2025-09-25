U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stepfanie Glidewell prepares to perform a back squat on August 30, 2025 in Vancouver, Washington for the Summer’s End powerlifting competition. Glidewell would go on to place first in her weight class for the event. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9342038
|VIRIN:
|250830-Z-F3895-1001
|Resolution:
|4991x3813
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength in Service: An Oregon Guardsman’s Unstoppable Rise Towards Powerlifting Nationals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength in Service: An Oregon Guardsman’s Unstoppable Rise Towards Powerlifting Nationals
