    Fall colors Fall Flowers all on the Chippewa National Forest

    WALKER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Melissa Rickers 

    USDA Forest Service

    Fall colors and flowers along Forest Road 3100 on east side of leech lake on the Chippewa National Forest. September 23, 2025. ( USDA Forest Service photo by Christine Herman)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9341989
    VIRIN: 250923-O-GU345-3930
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: WALKER, MINNESOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall colors Fall Flowers all on the Chippewa National Forest, by Melissa Rickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forest
    fall
    trails
    Fall Colors

