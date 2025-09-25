Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart Fall Bazaar 2025 opens with ribbon cutting

    BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Stuttgart Family & MWR's Fall Bazaar on Panzer Kaserne on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The shopping extravaganza features more than 60 European vendors selling everything from wine and specialty cheeses to furniture, crafts, and antiques. The event brings the best of Europe to the Stuttgart military community and is a major morale booster for service members, civilians, and their family members.

