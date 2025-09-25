Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Mark Faram 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SAN DIEGO (Sept.25, 2025) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) makes its way through San Diego Harbor on the final leg of its journey to Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan, and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark D. Faram, US Naval Surface Forces, Pacific)

