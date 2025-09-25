Ensuring the Bite is in the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton hosted Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, Navy Dental Corps chief and Naval Medical Forces Development Command commander, September 25, 2025. Brafford was joined by Capt. Calvin Suffridge, Dental Corps deputy chief and Dental Corps detailing team personnel to meet, greet, and discuss operational readiness, career planning and more with Dental Corps officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, Navy fleet and tenant commands. Recruiting and retention, time on station and transferring, deploying and detailing were all topics of interest to those Dental Corps officers in attendance providing a wide range of general and comprehensive dentistry to Navy and Marine Corps personnel of more than 100 commands to effectively ensure the command’s – as well as total force – operational dental readiness is more than 90 percent. Brafford presented Lt. Cameron Butler with a challenge coin for his work Naval Station Great Lake Dental Clinic in support of Navy Recruit Training Command, after being greeted by Cmdr. Diane Vo, NMRTC Bremerton senior dental executive. (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).