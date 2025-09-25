Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Danielle Goosby, senior maintenance operations controller, warms up prior to a spin class she leads at at the Blake Fitness Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Aug. 4, 2022. Goosby began leading fitness courses like spin and circuit training as way to hold herself accountable while motivating those around her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Just keep spinning: MOC member motivates through fitness

    Keesler AFB
    AFRC
    Fit-to-Fight
    403rd Wing
    fitness

