Master Sgt. Danielle Goosby, senior maintenance operations controller, warms up prior to a spin class she leads at at the Blake Fitness Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Aug. 4, 2022. Goosby began leading fitness courses like spin and circuit training as way to hold herself accountable while motivating those around her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9339975
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-KV687-1008
|Resolution:
|8135x5423
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Just keep spinning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Just keep spinning: MOC member motivates through fitness
