Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bullard named executive director of Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bullard named executive director of Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Steven Bullard, retired, has been named executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, effective Aug. 16, 2019. Bullard most recently served as chief of staff for the Kentucky Air National Guard and deputy director of the Joint Staff of the Kentucky National Guard, filling both roles from 2012 to 2017. He has extensive experience in legislative affairs, having represented both the military and the manufacturing industry. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2014
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:48
    Photo ID: 9339297
    VIRIN: 141204-Z-VT419-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bullard named executive director of Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bullard named executive director of Ky. Commission on Military Affairs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download