Bullard named executive director of Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs

Brig. Gen. Steven Bullard, retired, has been named executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, effective Aug. 16, 2019. Bullard most recently served as chief of staff for the Kentucky Air National Guard and deputy director of the Joint Staff of the Kentucky National Guard, filling both roles from 2012 to 2017. He has extensive experience in legislative affairs, having represented both the military and the manufacturing industry. (Courtesy Photo)
Bullard named executive director of Ky. Commission on Military Affairs
