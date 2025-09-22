Hurricane Hunters continue flying Fiona

Majs. Lucas Caulder and Brandon Roth, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilots, fly a WC-130J Super Hercules into Fiona to gather weather data for the National Hurricane Center, Sept. 15, 2022. This data is input into their weather models for more accurate, up-to-date forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|09.15.2022
|09.25.2025 09:18
|9338845
|220915-F-F3652-1001
|7170x4302
|1.35 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
