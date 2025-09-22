Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters continue flying Fiona

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Majs. Lucas Caulder and Brandon Roth, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilots, fly a WC-130J Super Hercules into Fiona to gather weather data for the National Hurricane Center, Sept. 15, 2022. This data is input into their weather models for more accurate, up-to-date forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 09:18
    Photo ID: 9338845
    VIRIN: 220915-F-F3652-1001
    Resolution: 7170x4302
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Fiona

