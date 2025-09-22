Navy leaders cut the ribbon on the Rear Adm. William S. "Deak" Parsons Range Control City, part of the Range Control Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, on Sept. 23, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9338228
|VIRIN:
|250923-N-LR875-1344
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RCC ribbon cutting in China Lake, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD cuts the ribbon on Range Control Complex at China Lake
No keywords found.