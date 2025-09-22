Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RCC ribbon cutting in China Lake

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Navy leaders cut the ribbon on the Rear Adm. William S. "Deak" Parsons Range Control City, part of the Range Control Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, on Sept. 23, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 9338228
    VIRIN: 250923-N-LR875-1344
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, RCC ribbon cutting in China Lake, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD cuts the ribbon on Range Control Complex at China Lake

    NAVFAC
    China Lake
    NAWCWD

