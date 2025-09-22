U.S. Navy repositions crane barge near USS Arizona platform 2.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy contractors reposition a crane barge in proximity to USS Arizona’s platform 2, Sept. 23, 2025, in preparation for removing the concrete structure, which is located behind the mooring quay. Members of the U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, completed the removal of platform 1, Sept. 22, and will now carefully extract the other World War II-era mooring platform in an effort to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. Both mooring platforms have been attached to the ship for more than 80 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)

    TAGS

    Supervisor of Salvage and Diving
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (MDSU-1)
    PreservingArizona
    USS Arizona
    Navy Region Hawaii

