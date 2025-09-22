Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 11 people 23 miles west of Point Loma, Calif.

    POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms (WPC-1132) interdicts 11 suspected aliens aboard a 26-foot cuddy cabin-style vessel approximately 23 miles west of Point Loma, California, Sept. 21, 2025. Crew members aboard the Benjamin Bottoms detained all 11 people and transferred them to another DHS agency at Ballast Point for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

