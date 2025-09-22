Coast Guard interdicts 11 people 23 miles west of Point Loma, Calif.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms (WPC-1132) interdicts 11 suspected aliens aboard a 26-foot cuddy cabin-style vessel approximately 23 miles west of Point Loma, California, Sept. 21, 2025. Crew members aboard the Benjamin Bottoms detained all 11 people and transferred them to another DHS agency at Ballast Point for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)