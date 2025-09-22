Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair Winds and Following Seas to MU2 Will Sloan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fair Winds and Following Seas to MU2 Will Sloan

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alejandro Mejia 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician Second Class Will Sloan receives his farewell collage upon completion of his successful tour at U.S. Fleet Forces Band.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9336536
    VIRIN: 250908-N-AS676-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 641.1 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas to MU2 Will Sloan, by PO1 Alejandro Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    Farewell
    Fair Winds and Following Seas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download