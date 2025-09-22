Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A LIFE OF SERVICE | Chief Master Sergeant O’Connor Concludes 39-Year Career with Final Deployment in Germany

    GERMANY

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O’Connor, senior enlisted leader with the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025. O’Connor is concluding his final deployment after 39 years of continuous service in both the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    406th AEW
    EOD
    U.S. Air Force

