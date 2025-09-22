A LIFE OF SERVICE | Chief Master Sergeant O’Connor Concludes 39-Year Career with Final Deployment in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Patrick O’Connor, senior enlisted leader with the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025. O’Connor is concluding his final deployment after 39 years of continuous service in both the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)