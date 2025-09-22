Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 1: I Corps Culinarian of the Year Competition Tests Knowledge, Discipline, and Military Bearing

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army I Corps stand before board members to receive feedback at the conclusion of the board assessment during the I Corps Junior and Senior Culinarian of the Year Competition, Sept. 17, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The board provides Soldiers with guidance on strengths and areas for improvement while reinforcing the standards of knowledge, discipline, and military bearing expected across the profession. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 23:06
    Photo ID: 9335667
    VIRIN: 250917-A-PE084-4005
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    #Readiness
    #ICORPS
    #92G
    #25thID
    #Culinaryspecialist
    #25thinfantrydivision

