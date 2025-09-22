Day 1: I Corps Culinarian of the Year Competition Tests Knowledge, Discipline, and Military Bearing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army I Corps stand before board members to receive feedback at the conclusion of the board assessment during the I Corps Junior and Senior Culinarian of the Year Competition, Sept. 17, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The board provides Soldiers with guidance on strengths and areas for improvement while reinforcing the standards of knowledge, discipline, and military bearing expected across the profession. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)