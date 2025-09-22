Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Command Chief tours 88th CEG locations

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    SSgt Janaye Victor, airmen dorm leader (ADL) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is recognized by #AFLCMC Command Chief CMSgt. Timothy Wieser during an 88th Civil Engineering Group (CEG) immersion tour on September 15, 2025.

    During the immersion, Chief Wieser visited various teams including those who focus on explosive ordnance disposal, the base fire station, emergency management, information technology and more. Immersion tours allow leaders to gain firsthand insight into the missions, operations, and challenges faced by units under their command. (Courtesy photo).

    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
