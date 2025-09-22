AFLCMC Command Chief tours 88th CEG locations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SSgt Janaye Victor, airmen dorm leader (ADL) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is recognized by #AFLCMC Command Chief CMSgt. Timothy Wieser during an 88th Civil Engineering Group (CEG) immersion tour on September 15, 2025.



During the immersion, Chief Wieser visited various teams including those who focus on explosive ordnance disposal, the base fire station, emergency management, information technology and more. Immersion tours allow leaders to gain firsthand insight into the missions, operations, and challenges faced by units under their command. (Courtesy photo).