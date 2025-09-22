Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM leader visits Army's 1st Space Brigade

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Dottie Henderson 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, visited the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, Thursday. Whiting received an overview of how the Army’s sole Space Brigade supports ground forces and warfighters by conducting close space support. The 1st Space Brigade is globally responsive, constantly supporting operations worldwide and ready to respond in crisis. The capabilities in 1st Space Brigade ensure success across all domains and warfighting functions. While there, Whiting also recognized a few outstanding Soldiers for their significant contributions to the Brigade’s mission.

    1st Space Brigade
    USASMDC
    USSPACECOM
    Army Space
    Gen. Stephen Whiting

