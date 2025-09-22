USSPACECOM leader visits Army's 1st Space Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, visited the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, Thursday. Whiting received an overview of how the Army’s sole Space Brigade supports ground forces and warfighters by conducting close space support. The 1st Space Brigade is globally responsive, constantly supporting operations worldwide and ready to respond in crisis. The capabilities in 1st Space Brigade ensure success across all domains and warfighting functions. While there, Whiting also recognized a few outstanding Soldiers for their significant contributions to the Brigade’s mission.