1st Multi-Domain Task Force Run

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force conduct a formation run in celebration of the task forces' fifth anniversary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
