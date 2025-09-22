Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force Run

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Multi-Domain Task Force Run

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force conduct a formation run in celebration of the task forces' fifth anniversary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 9333829
    VIRIN: 250922-A-IP596-5373
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force Run, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1MDTF, USARPAC, JBLM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download