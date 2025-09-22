Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine UNC training reinforces Armistice and ROK cooperation in Han River Estuary

    SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United Nations Command

    HAN RIVER ESTUARY, Republic of Korea – Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Greaves, assigned to United Nations Command, participates in a two-day training exercise with Republic of Korea Marines and the Korea Coast Guard in the Han River Estuary. The routine training, conducted Sept. 9-10, focused on response procedures and coordination in neutral waters jointly administered with the Korean People’s Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine UNC training reinforces Armistice and ROK cooperation in Han River Estuary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

