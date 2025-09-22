Routine UNC training reinforces Armistice and ROK cooperation in Han River Estuary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HAN RIVER ESTUARY, Republic of Korea – Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Greaves, assigned to United Nations Command, participates in a two-day training exercise with Republic of Korea Marines and the Korea Coast Guard in the Han River Estuary. The routine training, conducted Sept. 9-10, focused on response procedures and coordination in neutral waters jointly administered with the Korean People’s Army.