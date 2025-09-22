Routine UNC training reinforces Armistice and ROK cooperation in Han River Estuary

HAN RIVER ESTUARY, Republic of Korea – Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Greaves, assigned to United Nations Command, participates in a two-day training exercise with Republic of Korea Marines and the Korea Coast Guard in the Han River Estuary. The routine training, conducted Sept. 9-10, focused on response procedures and coordination in neutral waters jointly administered with the Korean People’s Army.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9333038
|VIRIN:
|250910-O-D0180-5755
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|592.68 KB
|Location:
|SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
