940 ARW Commander Conducts Tour with Honorary Commander

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Simpson from 940th Air Refueling Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explains to Honorary Commander, Mr. Jeff Miller from Falcon 5 Capital maintenance that is required on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Beale Air Force Base, California on September 17, 2025. The intent of the honorary commanders program is to educate and increase civic leaders' knowledge and understanding about the Air Force and the installation in an effort to further strengthen support for our military missions, our service members, and their families while building valuable partnerships within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)