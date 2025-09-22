Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weighing in on Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weighing in on Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Seeing the forest with all the trees…hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton join a young beneficiary in an impromptu tree pose designed to test balance and stability during Health Promotion’s Health Fair held in conjunction with the September focus on National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. The Health Fair shared information on various topics associated with the monthly theme, including the American Academy of Pediatrics 5-2-1-0 campaign. The 5-2-1-0 campaign – invoking tree poses not required - is based on the scientific reasoning of daily incorporating five fruits and vegetables into a person’s eating routine; advocating less than two hours for recreational screen time – television, computer, personal phone - usage daily; encouraging at least one hour of daily physical activity; and replacing sugary drinks with water and low-fat milk. According to Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Center department head and event organizer., the campaign is a great way for families to promote a healthy lifestyle by focusing on what children eat, reducing sedentary time, increasing activity, and cutting back on sugar drinks (Official Navy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9332259
    VIRIN: 250918-N-HU933-5210
    Resolution: 3218x2282
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weighing in on Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Weighing in on Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    health promotion
    nhb
    5-2-1-0
    nmrtc bremerton
    national childhood obesity month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download