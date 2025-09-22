Weighing in on Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seeing the forest with all the trees…hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton join a young beneficiary in an impromptu tree pose designed to test balance and stability during Health Promotion’s Health Fair held in conjunction with the September focus on National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. The Health Fair shared information on various topics associated with the monthly theme, including the American Academy of Pediatrics 5-2-1-0 campaign. The 5-2-1-0 campaign – invoking tree poses not required - is based on the scientific reasoning of daily incorporating five fruits and vegetables into a person’s eating routine; advocating less than two hours for recreational screen time – television, computer, personal phone - usage daily; encouraging at least one hour of daily physical activity; and replacing sugary drinks with water and low-fat milk. According to Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Center department head and event organizer., the campaign is a great way for families to promote a healthy lifestyle by focusing on what children eat, reducing sedentary time, increasing activity, and cutting back on sugar drinks (Official Navy photo).