940 ARW Commander conducts tour with Honorary Commander

U.S. Air Force Colonel Andrew Gray, Commander of the 940th Air Refueling Wing at Beale Air Force Base, California poses for a picture in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker with Honorary Commander, Mr. Jeff Miller from Falcon 5 Capital on September 17, 2025. The intent of the honorary commanders program is to educate and increase civic leaders' knowledge and understanding about the Air Force and the installation in an effort to further strengthen support for our military missions, our service members, and their families while building valuable partnerships within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)