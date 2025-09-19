Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colbe Stringfellow, administrative law noncommissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, sprints to the finish line of the obstacle course during the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025. The weeklong competition tested participants on combat and tactical mission skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi-Marquez)