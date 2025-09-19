U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colbe Stringfellow, administrative law noncommissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, sprints to the finish line of the obstacle course during the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025. The weeklong competition tested participants on combat and tactical mission skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi-Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9330263
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-AJ836-1026
|Resolution:
|5441x3886
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
