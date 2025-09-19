Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paralegal Warrior Competition

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colbe Stringfellow, administrative law noncommissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, sprints to the finish line of the obstacle course during the Paralegal Warrior Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025. The weeklong competition tested participants on combat and tactical mission skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi-Marquez)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 02:54
    Photo ID: 9330263
    VIRIN: 250917-A-AJ836-1026
    Resolution: 5441x3886
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
