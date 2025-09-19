JLC joins Pacific Partnership 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21 2025)-- Capt. Mark B. Stefanik [left], mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025, and Capt. Michael J. Welgan, commanding officer of Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), commemorate USS John L. Canley joining the second half of Pacific Partnership 2025, with a cake cutting on the ship’s mess decks, Sept. 21 2025. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)