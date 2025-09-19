Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLC joins Pacific Partnership 2025

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21 2025)-- Capt. Mark B. Stefanik [left], mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025, and Capt. Michael J. Welgan, commanding officer of Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), commemorate USS John L. Canley joining the second half of Pacific Partnership 2025, with a cake cutting on the ship’s mess decks, Sept. 21 2025. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9330034
    VIRIN: 250921-N-BD484-1011
    Resolution: 5368x3834
    Size: 884.09 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    USPacificFleet
    AmericasNavy250
    FleetReadiness
    PaciifcPartnership2025

