    U.S. Marine and Joint Staff Japan leadership tour bilateral coordination center during Resolute Dragon 25

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, left, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with Maj. Gen. Yasunori Mizuguchi, the surgeon general and deputy director, logistics and medical directorate (J-4), Joint Staff Japan, as they tour the Bilateral Ground Sustainment Coordination Center during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The BGSCC allows for the planning and execution of bilateral logistics operations across the country where planners from 3rd MLG and the JGSDF work side-by-side in support of RD25. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the Southwest Islands, that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall) 

    JGSDF
    3rd MLG
    Western Army
    logistics
    ResoluteDragon25

