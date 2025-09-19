Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Runners take off at the start of the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. More then 7600 runners took part in at least one of the four races offered at the event: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. J. Oriez)

    Air Force Marathon Showcases Endurance, Spirit and Legacy

