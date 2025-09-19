2025 Air Force Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Runners take off at the start of the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. More then 7600 runners took part in at least one of the four races offered at the event: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. J. Oriez)