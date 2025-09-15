Former South Korean President Moon visits DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command on a visit to the Joint Security Area in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Sept. 19, the first visit to the JSA by a former ROK president. The delegation was briefed on UNC’s sustained peacebuilding efforts since his 2019 visit and its enduring commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula. The former ROK president inspected places of personal significance such as Peace House where in 2018 he sat across a table from North Korean leader Kim Jong un, and the Blue Bridge where the pair strolled side by side and had tea.