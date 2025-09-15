Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former South Korean President Moon visits DMZ

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Former Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command on a visit to the Joint Security Area in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Sept. 19, the first visit to the JSA by a former ROK president. The delegation was briefed on UNC’s sustained peacebuilding efforts since his 2019 visit and its enduring commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula. The former ROK president inspected places of personal significance such as Peace House where in 2018 he sat across a table from North Korean leader Kim Jong un, and the Blue Bridge where the pair strolled side by side and had tea.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9326304
    VIRIN: 250919-N-YQ363-2063
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    North Korea
    DMZ
    Joint Security Area
    United Nations Command
    South Korea

