105th Troop Command Group Photo

Soldiers of the 105th Troop Command conducts physical fitness session during September Drill. Physical fitness is a cornerstone of being a soldier. It not only prepares you for the rigors of any mission but also build the discipline and resilience needed to go to the extra mile, whether that means staying up longer or doing things harder.
