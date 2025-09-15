NTAG Northern Plains Makes Goal for the First Time in over 5 Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240917-N-TI693-1002



FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2025) - Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, rings the ceremonial bell announcing that the command meet mission requirements for fiscal year 2025, Fort Snelling, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.