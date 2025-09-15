240917-N-TI693-1002
FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2025) - Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, rings the ceremonial bell announcing that the command meet mission requirements for fiscal year 2025, Fort Snelling, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9325125
|VIRIN:
|250917-N-TI693-1002
|Resolution:
|707x884
|Size:
|392.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Northern Plains Makes Goal for the First Time in over 5 Years, by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.