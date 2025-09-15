Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Northern Plains Makes Goal for the First Time in over 5 Years

    NTAG Northern Plains Makes Goal for the First Time in over 5 Years

    FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240917-N-TI693-1002

    FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2025) - Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, rings the ceremonial bell announcing that the command meet mission requirements for fiscal year 2025, Fort Snelling, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

