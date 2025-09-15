NMRTC Portsmouth Officers of the Quarter - Q3 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter FY25



Nurse Corps Winners:

LT Courtney Ballou Nurse Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter

ENS Thuy Cover Nurse Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter



Medical Corps Winners:

CDR Danielle Monteil Medical Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter

LCDR Matthew Baker Medical Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter

LT Ashna Manhas Medical Corps In-Training Officer of the Quarter



Dental Corps Winners:

CDR Krystal Burns Dental Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter

LCDR Terrall Thurman Dental Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter

LT Matthew Ruland Dental Corps Junior In-Training Officer of the Quarter



Medical Service Corps Winner:

LCDR Juan Rodriguezbarrantes Medical Service Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter

LTJG Madelle Turner Medical Service Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter