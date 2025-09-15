Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Portsmouth Officers of the Quarter - Q3 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Officer of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter FY25

    Nurse Corps Winners:
    LT Courtney Ballou Nurse Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
    ENS Thuy Cover Nurse Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter

    Medical Corps Winners:
    CDR Danielle Monteil Medical Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
    LCDR Matthew Baker Medical Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
    LT Ashna Manhas Medical Corps In-Training Officer of the Quarter

    Dental Corps Winners:
    CDR Krystal Burns Dental Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
    LCDR Terrall Thurman Dental Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
    LT Matthew Ruland Dental Corps Junior In-Training Officer of the Quarter

    Medical Service Corps Winner:
    LCDR Juan Rodriguezbarrantes Medical Service Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
    LTJG Madelle Turner Medical Service Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter

    This work, NMRTC Portsmouth Officers of the Quarter - Q3 2025, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

