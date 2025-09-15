NMRTC Portsmouth Officers of the Quarter - Q3 2025

Officer of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter FY25
Nurse Corps Winners:
LT Courtney Ballou Nurse Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
ENS Thuy Cover Nurse Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
Medical Corps Winners:
CDR Danielle Monteil Medical Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
LCDR Matthew Baker Medical Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
LT Ashna Manhas Medical Corps In-Training Officer of the Quarter
Dental Corps Winners:
CDR Krystal Burns Dental Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
LCDR Terrall Thurman Dental Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
LT Matthew Ruland Dental Corps Junior In-Training Officer of the Quarter
Medical Service Corps Winner:
LCDR Juan Rodriguezbarrantes Medical Service Corps Senior Officer of the Quarter
LTJG Madelle Turner Medical Service Corps Junior Officer of the Quarter
