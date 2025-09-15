NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - The vessels and combination covers of newly pinned Chief Petty Officers are staged on a table during Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Sept. 16. (Photo by Rebecca Duxler).
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9324765
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-GR691-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|783.51 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center CPO Pinning, by Rebecca Duxler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.