    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center CPO Pinning

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Duxler 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - The vessels and combination covers of newly pinned Chief Petty Officers are staged on a table during Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Sept. 16. (Photo by Rebecca Duxler).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9324765
    VIRIN: 250916-N-GR691-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 783.51 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center CPO Pinning, by Rebecca Duxler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARMC
    Navy250
    Chiefs

