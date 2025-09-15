Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Theater Sustainment Command conducts change of command ceramony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command stand in formation during the commands change of command ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 3, 2024. Maj. Gen Jered Helwig relinquished command of the command to Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner in front of Soldiers, friends, and guests on Hamilton Field.

