8th Theater Sustainment Command conducts change of command ceramony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command stand in formation during the commands change of command ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 3, 2024. Maj. Gen Jered Helwig relinquished command of the command to Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner in front of Soldiers, friends, and guests on Hamilton Field.
07.03.2023
09.18.2025
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
